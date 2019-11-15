× Blue Jackets Beat Blues in OT, 3-2

Overtime was not kind to the Blues on Friday night. The Columbus Blue Jackets knocked off the visiting Blues in the extra period 3-2 on Zach Werenski’s goal 3:34 into overtime.

The Blues held a 2-1 lead after two periods on goals from MacKenzie MacEachern and Brayden Schenn. But the Blue Jackets got the game tying goal from Pierre-Luc DuBois in the the third period to force the extra hockey.

Jake Allen stopped 36 shots, but took the loss in goal for St. Louis.

The Blues are right back in action on Saturday night. They host the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM at Enterprise Center.