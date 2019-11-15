Brawl featuring violent helmet swing, blow to head mars end of Thursday Night Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland's Myles Garrett was ejected from Thursday night's home game against the Steelers after getting in a fight with several Pittsburgh players.

With 8 seconds left to play Garrett hit Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph then tried to take Garrett's helmet off, but was unsuccessful. Garrett then ripped Rudolph's off and swung at his head repeatedly, knocking him down.

Steelers' center Maurkice Pouncey then attacked Garrett. Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected from the game.

In the locker room after the game, Garrett said, "I made a mistake. I lost my cool and I regret it." Adding that it should've never gotten to the point that it did.

"I win to win," he said. "I don't think it's overshadowed by what happens in 8 seconds. We played a hell of a game on defense. Offense came out firing and we held it down from there on. What we did on the field of play for the rest of the game, for the first 59 minutes, that shouldn't go unnoticed."

A source confirmed to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport that "all players involved in the heinous incident are going to be under review by the NFL for possible suspensions."

After the incident, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly said Garrett's behavior was "inexcusable." He explained that Garrett was endangering the other team and will likely be suspended.

Football players, experts and fans alike have taken to social media to respond to the players' actions.

In all my life of football that might have been the craziest thing I have seen on a football field! They about to suspend Myles Garrett for 30 years! People getting stomped out, that was a hood fight! 🤦🏾‍♂️ Hate to see that in our game that’s not what pro football is about! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 15, 2019

He’s done for the rest of the year — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 15, 2019

Bro i can’t even believe that just happen. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 15, 2019

Might be dirtiest play I’ve ever seen in life next to when Ron artest incident but he don’t count — LaMike james (@LaMichaelJames) November 15, 2019

What I just saw in this Browns/Steelers game I’ve never seen in my life — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett should not be allowed to play another snap this season — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) November 15, 2019

Do I condone what happened in that #Steelers #Browns fight? Not AT ALL. But Mason Rudolph should NOT have responded to the Roughing the way he did. That started the entire chain reaction of that fight. Big Ben would've just taken it and dealt with it. But Garrett is in DEEP sh*t — Hayden Flanders (@HFlandersNP) November 15, 2019

https://twitter.com/halseymoon/status/1195204124033331200

Tempers flare. That’s football, and the bad blood/fights make it interesting, and then there’s going too far. His ass needs a suspension. @steelers @Browns #TNFonFOX pic.twitter.com/qbuzodypcn — Tyler James Cannon (@Tcannon408) November 15, 2019

So when do the #Steelers and #Browns play next? Guess who will be interested/watching? Errrrbody

Good for the league. Fight me — Charles McGee (@McGeeCU) November 15, 2019

