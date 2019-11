Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS - The future of St. Louis Lambert International Airport could be up to you.

Congressman Lacy Clay is looking into what would happen if private owners run the airport and calling for a public vote on any future recommendations.

Congressman Clay wants the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to also call for a binding public vote; saying he is deeply troubled by the lack of transparency in the current airport study.

He says there are obvious conflicts of interest.