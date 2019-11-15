Conquering depression: How the son of a former Blues player coped after his father’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It will be four years since we lost former St. Louis Blues defenseman Rik Wilson. He was 53.

The news of Wilson’s sudden death sent his son, Brock, down a path that almost cost him his own life

"January 22, 2016, I lost him. He was my best friend and my world changed,” Brock said.

His father was his mentor on the ice and in the fitness realm, as he was one of the first to incorporate strength training in the NHL and eventually opened his own personal training business.

"I was turning to substances, doing anything I can to just numb the pain. I would wake up and my days would consist of thinking about how to take my own life…There was no light, there was no hope for me; I didn't see value in myself as a person,” Brock said.

"I think it hurt him to watch me go through it, I think he was doing everything he could to try to help me,” Brock said.

He checked himself into a treatment facility for 12 days and truly opened up about his struggles with depression. To those who brush off depression, Brock says, "It is a sickness and there are so many different ways it can affect somebody.”

He hopes if you are struggling that you can find support around you.

"My life drastically changed when I met Brittany,” he said. "I woke up and realized she's the person I want to spend my life with" and he feels his dad sent her to him.

Brittany left a relationship where she felt no support for her passions for fitness and it was scary as she was a single mom.

"It was very scary,” Brittany said. “There were a few nights I cried myself to sleep because I didn't know what tomorrow was going to bring."

Now her son now idolizes Brock.

“He loves to go watch Brock coach, he loves to watch him coach the girls," she said.

Brock followed in his dad's footsteps coaching youth hockey programs, building their strength and endurance and is thankful to his father and hopes he is making him proud. Now he and Brittany are changing lives all over the world with their online personal training – exciting workouts for the holidays and into 2020. You can find out more at bbfitnessco.com