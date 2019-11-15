LIVE Video: Day 2 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings

Couple give $10 million to University of Northern Iowa

Posted 8:11 am, November 15, 2019, by

money bills 3d illustration isolated on white background

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A former student and his wife are donating $10 million to the University of Northern Iowa.
University President Mark Nook said Thursday the gift from David and Karen Takes will support a variety of programs and projects. For example, some money will go to an endowment that supports business students interested in gaining international experiences. Some will go to support an endowment that supports the university’s mascots and those students who lead the mascot program at the Cedar Falls campus.
Nook also says the donation will benefit critical future capital projects.
David Takes is president and CEO of Doerfer Cos., a manufacturing company that markets its products to aerospace, automotive, electronics, health care and energy customers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.