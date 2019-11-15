× UPDATE: Missing Overland teen found safe

UPDATE: The endangered person advisory for Amari Higgins was canceled after the 13-year-old was found safe Friday evening.

OVERLAND, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for a 13-year-old boy.

According to the Overland Police Department, Amari Higgins was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Friday. He was last seen leaving his home in the 9600 block of Cedar Glen.

Higgins was described as an African-American teen, standing 5’8” tall and weighing 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He was wearing a dark green jacket, black pants, and a backpack.

Police said Higgins left behind a note indicating he may harm himself.

Anyone who has seen Higgins or has information on his whereabouts should immediately contact their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911 or by calling the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1212.