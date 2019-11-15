Man accused of pointing gun at passing drivers in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A 53-year-old man is accused of in the middle of Friday morning traffic and randomly pointing a gun at passing drivers in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 7 a.m. on Bates near Gravois. It was initially reported as an “officer in need of aid” call.

Police said Lester Allen Smith was in the street pointing and waving the gun. At one point he was pounding the hood of a car as the driver turned into the 7/11 store.

Elizabeth Guzman told Fox2/News11 Smith pointed the gun at her, too, as she was driving her sons, ages 7 and 11, to school.

“I was driving like normal, like every day,” she said. “My little one, he was crying. He was screaming. I mean, he’s still scared about it.”

They were afraid he would shoot them, she said. She took off in reverse after he slipped and fell on the icy street.

Police have identified five more victims.

Smith was charged with one count of making a felony terrorist threat and three counts of misdemeanor assault.

According to police, the handgun actually fires only BBs and Smith surrendered without incident, making incoherent statements about working for the Secret Service.

He was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation, police said.