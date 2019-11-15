× St. Louis firefighters attacked while responding to car fire

ST. LOUIS – Two firefighters were punched after responding to a car fire in north St. Louis late Friday afternoon.

The car fire was at the intersection of Shreve and Natural Bridge avenues.

Police said the occupant of the vehicle was agitated and possibly under the influence. That individual allegedly punched the firefighters in their heads.

The man was taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, the firefighters refused medical treatment at the scene and returned to duty.