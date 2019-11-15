St. Louis Ropes Course and Mirror Maze at Union Station opens Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Climb high, zip by and get lost inside Union Station’s newest attractions: a ropes course and a mirror maze.

Fox 2's Kathrine Hessel was live at Union Station checking out the new spectacular attractions.

The ropes course and a mirror maze open Monday, November 18; hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

November 18. Both attractions are pretty visually spectacular. We also are opening Train Shed, a new restaurant in the former Houlihan`s space. on November 18, so your reporter can preview it the same day as the ropes and maze or on a separate day or separate segment.