LIVE Video: Day 2 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings

St. Louis Ropes Course and Mirror Maze at Union Station opens Monday

Posted 7:26 am, November 15, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Climb high, zip by and get lost inside Union Station’s newest attractions: a ropes course and a mirror maze.

Fox 2's Kathrine Hessel was live at Union Station checking out the new spectacular attractions.

The ropes course and a mirror maze open Monday, November 18; hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

For more information: stlouisunionstation.com

pens Monday; hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily • Where Union Station, 201 South 18th Street • How much $8 for maze; $5-$15 for ropes course •

For more information: stlouisunionstation.com

November 18. Both attractions are pretty visually spectacular. We also are opening Train Shed, a new restaurant in the former Houlihan`s space. on November 18, so your reporter can preview it the same day as the ropes and maze or on a separate day or separate segment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.