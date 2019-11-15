St. Mary’s Hospital expands its emergency room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights is expanding and inviting the public to take a tour of its newly expanded emergency room.

The 9,000 square-foot emergency room will increase the number of patient rooms from 38 to 50. There’s also additional space for triage, private rooms for behavioral health, and an addition of two resuscitation and trauma rooms.

Additional staff will be added, too.

Travis Capers, president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, said there’s a great need for emergency services in the community and the new addition is designed to speed up wait times for patients in the ER.

“Yes, it been addressed for quick care, meeting patients where they are, providing optimum care in a timely manner. We have exceptional employees, expansion physicians, and we’re really providing the space, supplies, equipment to fulfill our mission,” Capers said.

Emergency room expansion will continue until June of next year. The new addition will begin receiving its first patients on Monday.