ST. LOUIS -Tis the season for lacing up your ice skates.

The Steinberg Rink in Forest Park opens Friday, November 15 for its 63rd season. Its hours are 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

It costs $7 to rent skates and $8 to get out on the rink. Once you pay, you can skate all day. A season pass costs $210.

For more information, head to the rink's website.