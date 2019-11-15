Steinberg Skating Rink opens for the 2019-2020 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Steinberg Skating Rink opened Friday for the first time this season.

With the winter weather this week, it seems like the rink’s opening right on cue.

The Forest Park skating rink is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The rink will remain open until March 1.

Some other local rinks have not yet opened for the season. Keep in mind, Shaw Park Ice Rink will be closed all season due to construction. And the Winter Fest Ice Rink in Kiener Plaza will open in a little over a week on Saturday, November 23.