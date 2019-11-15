× Thanksgiving recipe: The Mac & Cheese Turkey

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The good folks who helped create the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey have a new recipe to wake up your taste buds. Reynolds Kitchens viral recipe for 2019 is called the Mac & Cheese Turkey. It featured the cheesy powder from your favorite boxed version.

Recipe: Reynolds Wrap Mac & Cheese Turkey

Ingredients:

One 10- to 16-pound turkey

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pouches of powdered cheese from your favorite boxed macaroni and cheese

2 boxes of your favorite box macaroni and cheese, prepared (in addition to the two boxes needed for the cheese powder only)

Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil

Directions:

STEP 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove neck and giblets from turkey. Rinse, and pat dry.

STEP 2

Tear off a sheet of Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil 2-1/2 times longer than turkey. Place turkey lengthwise in center of aluminum foil sheet to cook.

STEP 3

Brush with oil, then fully coat turkey in powdered cheese mixture.

STEP 4

Close foil loosely by overlapping the ends. Turn up short sides of aluminum foil to hold in juices. Do not seal airtight. Place foil wrapped turkey in roasting pan at least 2 inches deep. Insert meat thermometer through foil into thickest part of inner thigh, not touching bone.

STEP 5

Roast turkey until meat thermometer reads 165°F. Remove from oven and let stand for 15 minutes. See cooking chart for estimated cooking times.

STEP 6

Remove and discard foil. Transfer to a serving dish and add prepared boxed macaroni and cheese for garnish.