ST. LOUIS - Popeye's Kitchen on Page Avenue near Ashby has been closed by the St. Louis County Health Department.

The health department says the restaurant could not prove all its food handlers had their Hepatitis A vaccinations. The Louisiana-accented fast-food chain is known for its spicy fried chicken, biscuits & sides.

No word on when a follow-up inspection will take place or reopening date for the restaurant.