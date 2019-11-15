TKO: Myles Meltdown, Bad Look for NFL

The NFL had one game on Thursday night, which meant plenty of eye balls potentially on the Steelers and Browns.   But once it ended, all anyone was talking about was the ending.   A violent ending that has fans and former players outraged.  It's the focus of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

