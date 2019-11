× Two men shot in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Two men were rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being shot Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of N. Tucker Boulevard.

One victim was shot in the back and the other person shot in the head.

