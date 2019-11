× UPS Stores Game of the Week – Troy at Zumwalt West

The UPS Stores Game of the Week for Friday, November 15, 2019 is the playoff football game between Troy and Zumwalt West.

The Zumwalt West Jaguars shut out the Troy Trojans 27-0 in the contest. Zumwalt West moves on in the Missouri high school football playoffs.