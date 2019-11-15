Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, November 16-17, 2019

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, November 16 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets often start around $40.00

Vs. Anaheim Ducks

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-11-01/CT

SciFest:Healthy U

Date: Saturday, November 16 Venue: St. Louis Science Center, Forest Park

Time: 9:30am-4:30pm Admission: Free

Discover more about you and your health at this Expo, featuring Amazing Brain Carnival! Visit with a variety of health and wellness professionals and organizations. Get a closer look at cutting-edge human health research and technology. Participate in health-related activities for all ages!

https://www.slsc.org/event/scifest-health-expo/

Kimmswick Christmas Open House

Date: Saturday, November 16 Venue: Kimmswick, MO

Time: 10:00am-9:00pm Admission: Free

The fun kicks-off with the annual Christmas Parade at 11am through the streets of Kimmswick. All of the shops and restaurants will be open until 9pm. The town will be filled with the sights and sounds of the Holidays and ready for you and your family to enjoy.

http://visitkimmswick.com/christmas_preview

St. Louis International Film Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 16-17

Tickets: Free to $14.00/ $10.00 for Cinema St. Louis members and students

Venues and times vary. Check website for full schedule

The festival provides an opportunity for St. Louis filmgoers to view the finest in world cinema — international films, documentaries, American indies, and shorts that can only be seen on the big screen at the festival.

https://www.cinemastlouis.org/festival-home

STOMP

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 16-17 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p Tickets: $29.00-$82.00

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/stomp

STL Symphony: Brahms’ Fourth Symphony

Date: Saturday, November 16 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 8:00pm Tickets: $15.00-$83.00

Violinist Gil Shaham, beloved by SLSO musicians and audiences, performs a concerto that lies close to his heart. Bartók’s concerto is a poignant farewell to the composer’s native Hungary. Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 shares similar emotions, the sorrow and pain of a goodbye, which Denève and the SLSO play with fervor.

https://shop.slso.org/events?view=list

SLSO Youth Orchestra Performs La Mer

Date: Sunday, November 17 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 2:00pm

Tickets: Orchestra Level: Free, Dress Circle and Grand Circle $10. ($1/ticket handling fee applies)

The St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra kicks off its 50th Anniversary season with a program that honors its legacy and gives new inspiration for the future of classical music. Cheer on these talented young musicians as they carry on the tradition of excellence.

https://shop.slso.org/events?view=list

Owl Prowls

Date: Saturday, November 16 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 7:00pm Cost: $20 adults, $12 for children under 12

Come over to the dark side and meet those amazing birds that exist by moonlight. The evening begins with a 40-minute “all about owls” natural history experience, featuring several feathered ambassadors. Then naturalists will take you on an easy night hike for an interactive lesson on how to properly “hoot” in different owl languages. Owl prowls often sell out. If this weekend is booked, try another.

https://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/events/owl-prowls/

Ground Control: A Journey Through Chess and Space

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 16-17

Venue: World Chess Hall of Fame, Central West End

Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: Noon-5:00pm

Admission: Suggested donation of $3 per person or $5 for family

The exhibit explores space-themed chess sets and significant chess events from the year 1969, in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Highlights of this exhibition include Star Wars, Star Trek, and other pop-culture-themed chess sets from the World Chess Hall of Fame’s permanent collection as well as a signed chessboard that was flown on the final mission of the Endeavor Space Shuttle.

https://worldchesshof.org/exhibit/ground-control-journey-through-chess-and-space