WILDWOOD, MO -Saturday a Wildwood couple captured an unusual emergency in a neighbor’s backyard pool. Somehow a 9-point buck had gotten trapped in the pool and Bill and Paula Caubre captured the deer on video trying to escape.

First responders arriving on the scene were able to lift the pool covering which allowed the deer to get out of the pool.

The deer shook off some water, jumped a fence, and headed back into woods uninjured.