× Glendale police investigating armed home invasion

GLENDALE, MO – The Glendale Police Department is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred Saturday, November 16th around 2 p.m. Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the incident happened in the 700 block of Bismark Avenue, when a male suspect wearing a red hat, red jacket, and black pants knocked on a resident’s door asking to use the phone.

An occupant of the home answered the door and was handing the suspect a phone when he forced his way into the home and ordered the residents to have over cash and jewelry.

During the robbery, the victims were made to lie face down on the floor.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Glendale police were assisted by surrounding departments and a K-9 unit from St. Ann.

Police are asking residents in the area to call the Glendale Police Department at 314-965-0000 if they have any information related to the home invasion or call 911 to report any suspicious activity.