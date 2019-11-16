Latina Berryhill Author and Travel Agent spreads insight on helping kids overcome the Fear of flying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Latina Berryhill Author and Travel Agent has brought together her ability as a writer with her love for travel and experience as a mom in her new book for kids and families 'Above the Clouds'. 'Above the Clouds' takes a fun and adventurous approach towards introducing children to flying and is quickly winning praise from families for having a magical effect in helping kids realize a flight is something to look forward to.

