Latina Berryhill Author and Travel Agent spreads insight on helping kids overcome the Fear of flying

Posted 12:06 pm, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:57AM, November 16, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Latina Berryhill Author and Travel Agent has brought together her ability as a writer with her love for travel and experience as a mom in her new book for kids and families 'Above the Clouds'. 'Above the Clouds' takes a fun and adventurous approach towards introducing children to flying and is quickly winning praise from families for having a magical effect in helping kids realize a flight is something to look forward to.

For more information, visit http://visceralconnections.blog/above-the-clouds 

