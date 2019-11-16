The Thread: Taking A Step

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This week, Tim is making chili. However, his dish is just one ingredient of the main course, because this is a chili dump. Everybody brings their best chili and they are all dumped in one pot and served together.

It's delicious, but it wouldn't be possible if everyone didn't bring anything to dump. Serving opportunities can take a similar path. We don't have to see how the story ends, we just moved to the need in front of us and see what God does with it.

Take for example the mission of African Vision of Hope. It started with recognizing the need of one and has turned into a ministry to many. Joani and Mark from Oasis International took several short-term mission trips before learning the need for a ministry to refugees right here in St.Louis. Sunday Night Lights began as a way to serve a fellow student fighting cancer but has grown to serve many young people battling life-threatening illnesses. When we take a step towards the needs of others, there's no telling what God will do with it. See what we mean, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 2.