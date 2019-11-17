Auditor says charter school scammed state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri state audit discloses how the state overpaid a St. Louis charter school $1.4 million dollars.

The auditor calls it a scam by the owner of the facility.

The State Auditor says the owner submitted false billing statements.

The auditor also tells Elliott Davis that the payments had to go thru the state's Department of Education but that no one at the department detected the deception for years.

The State Auditor says her findings have been turned over to the Missouri Attorney General for possible action.