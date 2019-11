Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Police and Firefighters will be squaring off later this month for Guns 'N Hoses as they fight to raise funds for Backstoppers. Their charity provides financial assistance and support to spouses and children of first responders who have lost their lives or suffered a catastrophic injury in the line of duty.

The event is Wednesday, November 27th at 6:30 PM at the Enterprise Center.

For more information, visit backstoppers.org