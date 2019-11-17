Conservation organization offering college scholarships

Posted 8:42 am, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41AM, November 17, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – High school students interested in conservation have a chance at scholarship money for college.
The Illinois Conservation Foundation is offering four scholarships of $2,000 each to students who demonstrate “effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement” of Illinois’ natural resources. The deadline to apply is March 1. Students must be enrolled as a senior at an Illinois high school to be eligible.
The organization is known for its Torstenson Youth Conservation Education. The center in Winnebago County along the Pecatonica River offers camping, fishing, hunting and a chance to learn about conservation.

