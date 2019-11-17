Downtown Washington supports the Alec Ingram family
WASHINGTON, Mo. – Downtown businesses will be donating a percentage of their Sunday sales and have a donation jar on their counter to raise money for the Ingram Family. You can either donate monetarily or shop/eat on Sunday November 17th and a portion of sales will go the Ingram Fund.
These businesses will be donating a percentage of their Sunday sales and have a donation jar on their counter:
Vintage Trader – Elm Street
Main Street Creamery- Main Street
Olivino- Main Street
Neighborhood Reads- Lafayette Street
Modern Vintage- Main Street
IB Nuts & Fruit Too – Elm Street
Envy- Elm Street
Loyal Bella – Elm St.
Scudders & CO. Main Street Coffee – Main St.
Four Seasons Florist & Vintage- Elm St.
Dairy Delight – 8th St and Jefferson
The Painted Home- Main Street
Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ- Jefferson and Hwy 100 Mommy and Me – Main Street Trashy Roots- 2nd Street Bryan Haynes Gallery- 2nd Street Hillermann Nursery and Florist – 5th Street Simply Natural – Hwy 100 Salty Siren Tattoo- Elm St Brown Shoe Center – Heritage Hills Dr.
Pulque Mexican Restaurant – Hwy 100 by Target
These Businesses will have donation jars on their counters:
Beautiful Journey – Elm St.
Josies Old & New- Hwy A
Fairytale Cookies – 2nd Street
Exit 11 Coffee -Jefferson Street
Washington Coffee Shop- 5th and Jefferson Cowans – Elm St.
Phillips 66- 5th and Elm
Washington Animal Hospital- 5th St.
Not Just Cut & Dried – Elm St.
Plush- Elm St.
Marquarts Landing – Front St.
Old Dutch Tavern – Elm St.
Addies – Main St.
Joes Bakery and Deli – Main St.
The Tilted Skillet- 5th Street
Downtown Washington INC. & Post Office – Lafayette St.
Schultes Bakery- 5th St.
Williams Brothers Meat Market – 5th Street Big Boys Subs and Wings – Jefferson St.
Wimpy’s Burgers – Jefferson St.
Gary Lucy Gallery- Main St.
Streetside Tacos – Front St.