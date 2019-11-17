× Downtown Washington supports the Alec Ingram family

WASHINGTON, Mo. – Downtown businesses will be donating a percentage of their Sunday sales and have a donation jar on their counter to raise money for the Ingram Family. You can either donate monetarily or shop/eat on Sunday November 17th and a portion of sales will go the Ingram Fund.

These businesses will be donating a percentage of their Sunday sales and have a donation jar on their counter:

Vintage Trader – Elm Street

Main Street Creamery- Main Street

Olivino- Main Street

Neighborhood Reads- Lafayette Street

Modern Vintage- Main Street

IB Nuts & Fruit Too – Elm Street

Envy- Elm Street

Loyal Bella – Elm St.

Scudders & CO. Main Street Coffee – Main St.

Four Seasons Florist & Vintage- Elm St.

Dairy Delight – 8th St and Jefferson

The Painted Home- Main Street

Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ- Jefferson and Hwy 100 Mommy and Me – Main Street Trashy Roots- 2nd Street Bryan Haynes Gallery- 2nd Street Hillermann Nursery and Florist – 5th Street Simply Natural – Hwy 100 Salty Siren Tattoo- Elm St Brown Shoe Center – Heritage Hills Dr.

Pulque Mexican Restaurant – Hwy 100 by Target

These Businesses will have donation jars on their counters:

Beautiful Journey – Elm St.

Josies Old & New- Hwy A

Exit 11 Coffee -Jefferson Street

Washington Coffee Shop- 5th and Jefferson Cowans – Elm St.

Phillips 66- 5th and Elm

Washington Animal Hospital- 5th St.

Not Just Cut & Dried – Elm St.

Plush- Elm St.

Marquarts Landing – Front St.

Old Dutch Tavern – Elm St.

Addies – Main St.

Joes Bakery and Deli – Main St.

The Tilted Skillet- 5th Street

Downtown Washington INC. & Post Office – Lafayette St.

Schultes Bakery- 5th St.

Williams Brothers Meat Market – 5th Street Big Boys Subs and Wings – Jefferson St.

Wimpy’s Burgers – Jefferson St.

Fairytale Cookies – 2nd Street ( grand opening Saturday) Gary Lucy Gallery- Main St.

Streetside Tacos – Front St.