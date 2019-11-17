Downtown Washington supports the Alec Ingram family

Posted 10:40 am, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19AM, November 17, 2019

WASHINGTON, Mo.  – Downtown  businesses will be donating a percentage of their Sunday sales and have a donation jar on their counter to raise money for the Ingram Family. You can either donate monetarily or shop/eat on Sunday November 17th and a portion of sales will go the Ingram Fund.

These businesses  will be donating a percentage of their Sunday sales and have a donation jar on their counter:
Vintage Trader – Elm Street
Main Street Creamery- Main Street
Olivino- Main Street
Neighborhood Reads- Lafayette Street
Modern Vintage- Main Street
IB Nuts & Fruit Too – Elm Street
Envy- Elm Street
Loyal Bella – Elm St.
Scudders & CO. Main Street Coffee – Main St.
Four Seasons Florist & Vintage- Elm St.
Dairy Delight – 8th St and Jefferson
The Painted Home- Main Street
Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ- Jefferson and Hwy 100 Mommy and Me – Main Street Trashy Roots- 2nd Street Bryan Haynes Gallery- 2nd Street Hillermann Nursery and Florist – 5th Street Simply Natural – Hwy 100 Salty Siren Tattoo- Elm St Brown Shoe Center – Heritage Hills Dr.
Pulque Mexican Restaurant – Hwy 100 by Target
These Businesses will  have donation jars on their counters:
Beautiful Journey – Elm St.
Josies Old & New- Hwy A
Fairytale Cookies – 2nd Street
Exit 11 Coffee -Jefferson Street
Washington Coffee Shop- 5th and Jefferson Cowans – Elm St.
Phillips 66- 5th and Elm
Washington Animal Hospital- 5th St.
Not Just Cut & Dried – Elm St.
Plush- Elm St.
Marquarts Landing – Front St.
Old Dutch Tavern – Elm St.
Addies – Main St.
Joes Bakery and Deli – Main St.
The Tilted Skillet- 5th Street
Downtown Washington INC. & Post Office – Lafayette St.
Schultes Bakery- 5th St.
Williams Brothers Meat Market – 5th Street Big Boys Subs and Wings – Jefferson St.
Wimpy’s Burgers – Jefferson St.
Fairytale Cookies – 2nd Street ( grand opening Saturday) Gary Lucy Gallery- Main St.
Streetside Tacos – Front St.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.