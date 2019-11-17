× Fatal two vehicle accident kills four people

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Il. – At 6:21 P.M. on November 16th, 2019, Illinois State Police District 18 Troopers responded to investigate a fatal crash on Illinois Route 185 near E. 14th Road. A Toyota was traveling eastbound and a Ford was traveling westbound. The Ford crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the Toyota head-on. All four occupants of the Toyota were pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner. The driver of the Ford suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local trauma center by ARCH Helicopter. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation. No further information is available at this time.