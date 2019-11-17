Hancock & Kelley – The impeachment hearings taking place in our nation’s capital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on Hancock and Kelley, the FOX 2 political insiders discuss the impeachment hearings taking place in our nation's capital. They will also discuss the latest school shooting in California and why Americans seem to be desensitized to violence.

