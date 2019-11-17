Mechanical issue forces flight to land in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – An American Airlines flight was forced to land at Pittsburgh International Airport due to a mechanical issue.
The airline says Flight 2244 had departed about 7:30 a.m. Saturday from Chicago and was bound for Washington with 72 passengers and six crew members aboard. The Boeing 737-800 landed in Pittsburgh at 9:30 a.m. without incident and soon taxied to a gate.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and there was no disruption to air traffic in Pittsburgh. American says all the passengers were rebooked on other flights to Washington.
Specific details about the mechanical problem were not disclosed.

