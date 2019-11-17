Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. –  Police in the Kansas City suburb of Independence are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.
The Kansas City Star reports that officers responded just before 7 a.m. Friday to a report of a shooting, and arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead. The names of the victims have not been released.
Police had not reported any arrests in the shooting by midday Saturday

