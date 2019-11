× St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Cam’Ron Fletcher – Saturday, November 16, 2019

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for November 16, 2019 is Vashon basketball player Cam’Ron Fletcher.

The senior basketball star officially signed his letter of intent this week to play his college basketball at the University of Kentucky.

Fletcher, a top recruit from the St. Louis area will lead Vashon to hopefully another state championship during the 2019-20 basketball season, before taking his talents to Kentucky.