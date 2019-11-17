Thousands join funeral procession for teen who loved sports cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - Thousand gathered for a special send-off for a teen who lost his fight with cancer.

An outpouring of support from the auto community from near and far for 14-year-old Alec Ingram who lost a long battle with osteosarcoma.

“I’ve got a son and I just can’t imagine how his parents feel so we decided to come out and pay our respects and do whatever we can and grant his wish for a lot of sports cars,” said Ian Randell, participant.

“It’s really heartwarming to see the automotive community come together from all across the country, every state in the United States, from Canada, from other countries to support this child and his family and we’re definitely hoping that this outpouring of love for their child can hopefully bring them some peace on the darkest day of their life,” said Ryan Declue, organizer, President of Misfit Toys Car Club.

He estimates 9,000 vehicles are participating in the funeral procession. Many followed Ingram’s final days and traveled miles to be with him on his final journey.

“I’ve been a car enthusiast for a long time and to see a young boy who wanted his last dream to be this it kind of hit home for me,” said Mason Modlish, participant.

Randell says, “It couldn’t get much better than this. All these beautiful cars, different types, different makes from different years, new one’s old ones. It’s just fantastic.”

A final farewell fit for the teen who loved cars.