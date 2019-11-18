1 person dead after hunting accident in northeast Missouri

Posted 10:26 am, November 18, 2019, by

EDINA, Mo. – One person is dead after an apparent hunting accident in northeast Missouri.

KTVO-TV reports that the accident happened Sunday in Knox County in a rural area 175 miles northwest of St. Louis. The name of the victim and details about the accident have not been released.

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed the accident but declined to say where specifically it happened.

Missouri is in the midst of the firearms deer season.
___
Information from: KTVO-TV, http://www.ktvotv3.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.