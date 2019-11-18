× 1 wounded in road-rage incident in mid-Missouri

ST. MARTINS, Mo. – Authorities say one person has been wounded in a road-rage incident in central Missouri.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said Sunday in a Tweet that one person was taken into custody and the wounded person was transported to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Wheeler says the incident is under investigation. It happened near St. Martins, which is about 10 miles northwest of Jefferson City. No other details were immediately released.