Accident reconstruction called to fatal accident on Lemay Ferry Road

Posted 11:10 pm, November 18, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police have activated its accident reconstruction unit for a fatal accident in south St. Louis County. The accident happened on LeMay Ferry Road just south of Victory Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday night.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that a vehicle struck a man in is 60’s riding a motorized wheelchair.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.