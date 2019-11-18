× Accident reconstruction called to fatal accident on Lemay Ferry Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police have activated its accident reconstruction unit for a fatal accident in south St. Louis County. The accident happened on LeMay Ferry Road just south of Victory Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday night.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that a vehicle struck a man in is 60’s riding a motorized wheelchair.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.