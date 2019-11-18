Anger and excess rank St. Louis near the top of ‘Sinful Cities’ list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Personal finance website WalletHub has named St. Louis among the most sinful cities in the United States. Their researchers used several metrics to determine the, "most wicked places in America." They compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Read  WalletHub's full report here.

This is where St. Louis ranks in the metrics WalletHub is compared:

  • 1st – Anger & Hatred
  • 27th – Jealousy
  • 1st – Excesses & Vices
  • 61st – Greed
  • 20th – Lust
  • 28th – Vanity
  • 20th – Laziness

Top 5 "Sinful Cities" in the United States:

  1. Las Vegas, NV
  2. Los Angeles, CA
  3. St. Louis, MO
  4. Houston, TX
  5. Atlanta, GA

 

