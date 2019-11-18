Anger and excess rank St. Louis near the top of ‘Sinful Cities’ list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Personal finance website WalletHub has named St. Louis among the most sinful cities in the United States. Their researchers used several metrics to determine the, "most wicked places in America." They compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Read WalletHub's full report here.

This is where St. Louis ranks in the metrics WalletHub is compared:

1st – Anger & Hatred

27th – Jealousy

1st – Excesses & Vices

61st – Greed

20th – Lust

28th – Vanity

20th – Laziness

Top 5 "Sinful Cities" in the United States: