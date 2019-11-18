Chicago-area college student arrested for guns in SUV

Posted 10:29 am, November 18, 2019, by

CICERO, Ill. – A judge has denied bail to a Chicago-area college student who was charged after police found six guns in his SUV in a campus parking lot.

Police say they subsequently discovered more than a dozen guns and 3,000 rounds of ammunition at Anthony Guban’s home in Berwyn. Investigators say they don’t believe the 25-year-old Guban planned any violence at Morton College in Cicero, but bringing guns to campus in his vehicle was unlawful.

Guban’s attorney told a judge Sunday that he was planning to go target shooting after class Thursday and had proper documents to own firearms.

The incident occurred after a friend told police that Guban was acting strangely. Police say the friend reported Guban on the same day that two students were killed at a California high school.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.