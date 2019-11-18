× Cockburn double-double helps Illinois turn back Hawaii 66-53

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Kofi Cockburn scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Illinois beat Hawaii 66-53 on Monday night.

Cockburn, a 7-foot freshman from Jamaica, recorded his third double-double in four games this season. Trent Frazier added 13 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili 10 and Andres Feliz had 10 assists for Illinois (3-1).

Zigmars Raimo led Hawaii (3-2) with 16 points. Eddie Stansberry, the Rainbow Warriors leading scorer (20 points per game) was held to 10 points on 4-of -4 shooting, thanks to the smothering defense of Frazier.

Both teams were cold in the first five minutes, with Illinois going 0 for 7 to start the game. The score was tied at 26 at the half.

Illinois used a 14-2 run late in the game to take control. The Illini were 15 of 23 from the free-throw line while the Rainbow Warriors were only 2 of 3.

BIG PICTURE

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors play their next three games at home before traveling to Oregon Dec. 7.

Illinois: The Illini continued their trend of starting cold and playing catch-up in the second half, although having eight days off may have contributed to that on Monday. The Illini play seven of the next eight games at home.

UP NEXT

Hawaii: Hosts New Orleans on Sunday.

Illinois: Hosts The Citadel on Wednesday in the second game of a five-game homestand.