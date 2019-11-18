Danielle Kain named Boys & Girls Club’s Youth of the Year

ST. LOUIS - What kind of qualities does a young person have to be named "Youth of The Year".

Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive and a signature national youth recognition program that celebrates the recipient's contributions to their family, school, community, and their Boys & Girls Club.

2020 honoree Danielle Kain was announced at the Great Futures Gala, the largest fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.

Congratulations to all of the Youth of the Year top finishers listed below:
2nd place winner receiving the $2,500 Emerson scholarship: Herbert Hoover club member, Kahalia Adams!
3rd place winner receiving a $1,000 scholarship: Graduate Roosevelt High School club member, Alex Mugisha!
4th place winner receiving a $500 scholarship: Raduate Roosevelt High School club member, Fatuma Euli!

