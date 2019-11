Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Christmas season is getting closer and lights are all aglow. But Christmas lights, candles, and other decorations can cause big trouble!

Countless fires are started each year, causing holiday joy to go up in flames.

Dave Roth, a licensed electrician from the Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA and the director of construction at Habitat for Humanity St. Louis, joins Fox 2 News to discuss the precautions we can take to stay safe all holiday and winter long.