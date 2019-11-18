Happy 91st birthday to Disney’s iconic mascots Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse! They both turn 91-years-old on today. That's right, they share the same birthday.

They made their big debuts in the animated movie Steamboat Willie in New York on November 18th, 1928.

You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair, wearing a classic Mickey Mouse watch or t-shirt or by visiting a Disney theme park.

Some fun facts: