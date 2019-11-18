× Heavy St. Louis County police presence along Highway 61 in Lincoln County

TROY, Mo. – St. Louis County police officers are in a heavily-wooded area of Highway 61 in Lincoln County late Monday afternoon for a search.

Fox 2 News learned a Missouri state trooper noticed county police stretched along Highway 61 near KK and pulled over to ask if they needed any assistance in their search. County police did not request assistance from state authorities.

A St. Louis County police evidence van could be seen parked along the highway.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the search was connected to an ongoing investigation but would not specify.