Hunters harvest less deer during opening weekend of 2019 Missouri fall firearms season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Hunters in Missouri harvested over 88,000 deer in the opening weekend of the fall firearms season. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that of the 88,843 deer harvested, 51,086 were antlered bucks, 8,115 were button bucks, and 29,642 were does. The top Missouri counties for deer harvests last weekend were Franklin, Texas, and Callaway.

The number of deer checked in during the opening weekend is down from last year. There were over 99,000 deer harvested in the November 2018 opening fall firearms season.