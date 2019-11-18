Innocence Project seeks to clear man executed 13 years ago, look at possible connection to alleged Catholic Supply shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Thirteen years after Sedley Alley was executed for a 1985 killing in Tennessee, his daughter is seeking DNA evidence testing in an effort to exonerate her father suggests that a Missouri man charged in a 2018 killing could be a suspect.

Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck represents Alley's daughter, April Alley. Scheck told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Missouri authorities say Thomas Bruce took an avionics course in Millington, Tennessee, around the time that Suzanne Collins, a 19-year-old Marine, was killed in Millington. Bruce matches a vague suspect description distributed by police.

Bruce is jailed in St. Louis County, accused of sexually assaulting two women and killing a third in a Catholic Supply store last November.

Scheck argued in October that she should be allowed to petition for new DNA testing of a pair of men's underwear recovered at the Tennessee scene on behalf of her father's estate.

Bruce's attorney declined to comment.