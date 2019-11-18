Memphis judge denies DNA test involving St. Louis area suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis judge has ruled that the daughter of a man executed 13 years ago for murder does not have the right to seek DNA testing of the evidence in the case.

April Alley is the daughter of Sedley Alley, executed in 2006 for the 1985 murder of Marine Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins. In May, April Alley petitioned the court on behalf of her father's estate to order DNA testing. Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan ruled against her on Monday.

The move came after investigators in a Missouri murder case contacted the Innocence Project about a possible connection between another suspect and Collins.

Prosecutors have opposed the testing. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich previously said Sedley Alley's guilt was proven with absolute certainty.

Alley confessed to the crime but later said his confession was coerced.

Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck represents Alley's daughter, April Alley. Scheck told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Missouri authorities say Thomas Bruce took an avionics course in Millington, Tennessee, around the time that Suzanne Collins, a 19-year-old Marine, was killed in Millington. Bruce matches a vague suspect description distributed by police.

Bruce is jailed in St. Louis County, accused of sexually assaulting two women and killing a third in a Catholic Supply store last November.

Scheck argued in October that she should be allowed to petition for new DNA testing of a pair of men's underwear recovered at the Tennessee scene on behalf of her father's estate.

Bruce's attorney declined to comment.