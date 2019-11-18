Pet of the Week: Hashie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This 6-year-old hunk of terrier mix is Hashie and she's the pet of the week!

She's a big ball of happy and is such a good girl! She is well-behaved but is excited by new people and places.

She keeps her kennel clean, loves going on walks, and likes everyone she meets.

Hashie would do well in just about any home as she's laid back but she also likes to romp around and play.

You can visit Hashie at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As of now, the adoption fees have been waived for all dogs over 6 years of age!

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.