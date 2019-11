Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after one man was found dead in south St. Louis.

The victim was found around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on Alaska Avenue near Taft Avenue.

According to police, the man died from possible gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371