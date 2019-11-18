Police locate vehicle, suspect tied to Dutchtown kidnapping

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police on Monday located a man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in the Dutchtown neighborhood over the weekend.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the kidnapping happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Chippewa Street.

Police said a man in a blue Subaru BRZ shot at a woman’s feet and then forced her into the car at gunpoint. The car had been reported stolen out of St. Louis County.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, officers located the Subaru in the area of Natural Bridge Road and Goodfellow Boulevard in north St. Louis. The vehicle attempted to flee from a traffic stop but then crashed.

Woodling said police found a 22-year-old man and 27-year-old woman in the vehicle. Police also discovered a firearm in the car.

Investigators believe the man and woman are the suspect and victim in the aforementioned kidnapping. The woman does know the suspect.

Both were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the accident, Woodling said.

