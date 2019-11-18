St. Louis County police continue search for missing woman along Olive Blvd.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several St. Louis County police officers returned to Olive Boulevard on Monday to continue the search for a missing woman.

The officers were in the area of the 12700 of Olive Blvd., not far from where police located Jennifer Rothwell’s abandoned vehicle.

Rothwell’s 2011 Hyundai Sonata was discovered near Olive and Fee Fee roads on Tuesday, November 12, which is about two miles from her home.

Rothwell left her home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive in the early morning hours of November 12. She has not been seen since.

Her disappearance was eventually reclassified as a homicide investigation.

Rothwell’s husband, Beau, was taken into custody Wednesday evening on suspicion of tampering with evidence and murder. Beau Rothwell was formally charged with both on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

According to court documents, police said they spotted Beau Rothwell on surveillance video buying cleaning products, like bleach and gloves. They believe those cleaning products were used in an attempt to clean up a bloody carpet inside the couple’s home in west St. Louis County.

The probable cause statement said DNA from Jennifer’s mother and father was consistent with blood found in the carpet. It seemed Jennifer’s blood should have similar markings to her parents.