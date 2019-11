Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to a Bank of America survey younger generations, like millennials are keeping their accounts separate. So what does that mean when couples divorce it is still separated?

Attorney Jonathan Marks with The Marks Law Firm says the law is actually very clear on this point: all property accumulated during the marriage is presumptively marital property.

